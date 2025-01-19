Express dialogues | ‘No citizen should ever have to visit a government office’

Santhosh Babu leads some of Kerala government’s key projects. He is the MD of Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd, CMD of Information Kerala Mission, and heads the Work Near Home project.

A doctor-turnedIAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, he took voluntary retirement while serving as the IT principal secretary with Tamil Nadu in 2020 and joined Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

In 2021, he joined the Kerala government in the rank of principal secretary. In an interaction with TNIE, Santhosh details the status of various initiatives including free internet to BPL families (via KFON) and mobile app-based government services (K-SMART).

Excerpts

The state government’s declaration of the internet as a basic right made headlines. Can you tell us the context of that move and the status of the free internet connection project?

Kerala was one of the first states in the country to announce the internet as a basic right to its citizens. Other countries, such as Finland, have made the internet a basic right. Food, shelter, clothing, and bandwidth are the new norm. We can’t live without these four now.

That was an important announcement by the government because, if you take mobile phones, Kerala is deeply connected. There is 104% connectivity here. But If you look at the number of families who have fibre connectivity, it’s somewhere around 20%.

We have Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Asianet, etc, and yet have covered only 20 lakh families out of a total of 85 lakh. So, from purely a market perspective, it’s a big market and a big opportunity. And two, all these people require fibre connectivity.