Kerala government issues order granting primary permission for Palakkad IMFL plant

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued an order giving primary permission to Oasis Commercial Private Limited to establish a unit at Kanjikode in Palakkad to produce extra neutral alcohol and other liquor products.
The taxes department in its order dated January 16 has stated that permission has been given based on the government’s decision to promote production of extra neutral alcohol in the state and give permissions to distilleries and units which come forward for it. The decision is based on the 2023-’24 state liquor policy, the taxes department said.
On the basis of the new liquor policy, the department gave permission to Oasis to start an ethanol plant, multi-feed distillation unit, Indian-made foreign liquor unit, a brewery, a malt spirit plant, a brandy unit, and a winery plant. It has also been instructed that only broken rice should be used as raw material for the production of extra neutral alcohol.
The IMFL bottling unit will be set up in the first phase. In the second phase, an extra neutral alcohol and ethanol unit will be set up. In the third phase, a power generation unit will be set up and a brewery in the last leg. The company has also agreed to only use agricultural products from the state as raw materials. “All criteria put forwarded by the MoEF would be met. Kerala Water Authority has given permission to supply water for the production,” the company said.
Huge corruption involved in granting licence to brewery, says V D Satheesan
Kochi: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has asked Excise Minister M B Rajesh to respond to his allegations regarding granting of permission to start a brewery unit in Palakkad, instead of diverting the issue. He was speaking to reporters at the Kochi airport on Saturday.
Satheesan said that the owner of the company that has been given permission to set up the brewery in Palakkad, was arrested in Delhi for breach of liquor policy and the company is facing several allegations in Punjab as its unit has been accused of polluting groundwater around 4km of its location.
He also came out against the minister for diverting the issue. The minister had said that the allegations were being raised as part of the rift in Congress state leadership. Satheesan also claimed that huge corruption is involved in the deal and the excise minister and the CM are part of it. “The land was given for brewery under the disguise of setting up a college. For this government, a brewery and a college are the same,” he said.