Kerala minor girl rape: 57 of 59 accused held

PATHANAMTHITTA: As many as 57 of the total of 59 people accused in the sensational case of alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl in the district, have been arrested so far, police said on Sunday.

Since the first case in this regard was registered at Ilavumthitta police station on January 10, all the listed accused, except two who are currently abroad, have been arrested through a comprehensive probe, district police chief V G Vinod Kumar said.

A 25-year-old youth was the last person who was taken into custody in the incident and he was held from nearby his house here on Sunday morning, the officer said in a statement here.

A special investigation team, led by woman IPS officer S Ajitha Beegam, has been investigating the case under the supervision of the district police chief.

Based on the statement of the accused, a total of 30 cases had been registered under four police stations in the district, the officer said, adding that five minors were also among the accused.