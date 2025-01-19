Mentally ill who are threat to selves & others liable for police action: Experts

KOCHI: In the wake of the Chendamangalam murder in which a 27-year-old killed three of his neighbours, experts point to the wrong perception that police cannot initiate any action against people with psychiatric issues. In fact, the law states that police should take protective measures to ensure that people with mental illness don’t become a threat to themselves and others.

Following the murders of Kizhakkumpuram residents Venu, 65, his wife Usha, 62, and their daughter Vinisha, 32, neighbours claimed that multiple police complaints had previously been lodged against the accused Rithu Jayan. However, no action was initiated as he possessed a certificate that stated that he suffered from a mental illness.

According to Dr Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, there are provisions for police under in Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, if a person turns a threat to himself and others.

“Section 100 of Act directs an officer in charge of a police station to take under protection any persons within the limits of the station whom the officer has reason to believe is a risk to himself or others by reason of mental illness. The person should be produced before a medical officer for assessment of the condition.

After the assessment, the person shall be taken to the nearest public health establishment within 24 hours from the time of being taken into protection. So, a person involved in criminal activities cannot evade police action even if he has a certificate issued from doctors,” Arun said.