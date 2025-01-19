Shiv Sena Kerala unit founder M S Bhuvanachandran quits organisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shiv Sena Kerala unit’s founder and chief M S Bhuvanachandran has left the organisation. He had been leading the state unit of the party for the past 34 years. Bhuvanachandran said he had a disagreement with the working style of Uddhav Thackeray.

“Bal Thackeray’s ideals were the inspiration to start the Kerala unit. I am quitting the organisation due to disagreement with the working style of Uddhav Thackeray,” he said in a statement.

“Shiv Sena should not have a politics without Hindutva. Uddhav’s style will weaken Hindutva,” he added. Bhuvanachandran said his association with Bal Thackeray began in 1987. The Kerala unit was formed three years later. According to him, the organisation was a pioneer in free ambulance service, free food at hospitals and voluntary blood donation in Kerala. The future course of action will be decided at a meeting of the party at Ernakulam on January 21.