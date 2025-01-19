Unaided schools must adhere to government academic calendar, says Kerala Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will direct unaided schools following the state syllabus to strictly adhere to the common academic calendar followed in government and aided schools, General Education Minister V Sivankutty told TNIE. He said that the government is also planning to take stern action, such as revoking the no-objection certificate (NOC) of unaided schools, that collect huge sums as donation during admission.

Sivankutty said the government has decided to crack the whip on unaided schools after it was found that such institutions were conducting classes and exams as per their whims and fancies and promoting students to higher classes even before the commencement of the academic year.

“I came to know about such practices after a parent approached me with a recommendation for admission of his son to Class XI of an unaided school, months before the SSLC exam began,” he said. Sivankutty also slammed the practice of conducting written tests for admission to Class I that causes a lot of mental stress to children and parents.

“The government will ensure that classes and terminal examinations in all schools follow a uniform calendar. The general education department will strictly enforce the norm,” the minister asserted.

Former secretary of general education Lida Jacob, who played a key role in drafting the state’s Right to Education rules, welcomed the government’s move. “As per the RTE Act, unaided schools have to comply with the directions of the state government. Adhering to a common calendar will be beneficial for the students in unaided schools who are denied vacations and holidays and put to a lot of stress,” she opined.