Ahead of LSG polls, lax enforcement impedes garbage-free Kerala goal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the local body elections draw near, the enforcement activities by local self-government institutions (LSGIs) for waste-related violations are yet to gather steam, raising concerns over achieving the ‘zero-garbage’ status for Kerala by March 30, 2025.
The local self-government department (LSGD) — as part of the high-octane campaign ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ aiming to transform Kerala into a garbage-free state — has launched a week-long anti-littering initiative. LSGIs have been given strict orders to intensify enforcement activities over the next three months to achieve the target.
Last December, the state government introduced new amendments to the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act, raising the maximum fine to Rs 50,000 and envisaging imprisonment up to one year for violation of waste management rules. The fine for littering in public and private places has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000.
As part of the campaign, the LSGD has formed 23 enforcement squads to book violations. Of those, two squads each have been deployed in nine districts and one each in five districts. It has also been found that a majority of the local bodies are not too keen on enforcing the rules, fearing a backlash could impact their electoral prospects.
Local Self-government Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that many local bodies are lagging behind when it comes to enforcement. Expressing dissatisfaction with the lax enforcement by certain local bodies, he said that addressing waste management issues should remain top priority regardless of electoral prospects.
“We are closely monitoring their performances and they will be assessed publicly irrespective of party affiliation. We cannot compromise as it is an environmental issue and a lack of compliance by local bodies will call for actions,” the minister said.
In addition to the enforcement activities, the LSGD has also launched a WhatsApp number —9446700800 — for people to report illegal waste dumping. The informer will get a reward of up to Rs 2,500.