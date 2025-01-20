Ahead of LSG polls, lax enforcement impedes garbage-free Kerala goal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the local body elections draw near, the enforcement activities by local self-government institutions (LSGIs) for waste-related violations are yet to gather steam, raising concerns over achieving the ‘zero-garbage’ status for Kerala by March 30, 2025.

The local self-government department (LSGD) — as part of the high-octane campaign ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ aiming to transform Kerala into a garbage-free state — has launched a week-long anti-littering initiative. LSGIs have been given strict orders to intensify enforcement activities over the next three months to achieve the target.

Last December, the state government introduced new amendments to the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act, raising the maximum fine to Rs 50,000 and envisaging imprisonment up to one year for violation of waste management rules. The fine for littering in public and private places has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000.