‘Familial discord, substance abuse, lack of social spaces driving teen suicides across Kerala’

KOCHI: The recent series of unnatural deaths among teenagers across the state has placed the spotlight firmly back on unhealthy tendencies within the demographic. While it is virtually impossible to pinpoint the exact cause, most of the deaths have been linked to trauma or other psychological factors.

“These tendencies are most often seen in children studying in the eighth grade and above. Familial issues such as poor interpersonal relations, sparse communication within the family, lifestyle problems, and substance abuse contribute significantly to these tendencies,” said Pranav, a Thiruvananthapuram-based psychologist who works with child protection cells of various NGOs.

Pranav pointed out that the lack of accessible social spaces, such as playgrounds, can also affect children’s mental health. “The crowded atmosphere at cafeterias, especially in the evenings, reflects the public’s and particularly children’s need for comfortable and safe spaces for leisure,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of individual attention, Pranav said, “Even in connected families, it’s essential for children to have individual support. In some foreign countries, there are systems in place to monitor a child’s development from the time of conception. Unfortunately, we lack such support in our country.”

He also emphasised the challenges posed by the children’s tendency to resist. “A child will rarely disclose feelings or admit problems to parents. They are unlikely to open up about experiencing abuse or other issues. This resistance is often a significant barrier to addressing their struggles effectively,” he stressed.