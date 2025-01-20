‘Familial discord, substance abuse, lack of social spaces driving teen suicides across Kerala’

KOCHI: The recent series of unnatural deaths among teenagers across the state has placed the spotlight firmly back on unhealthy tendencies within the demographic. While it is virtually impossible to pinpoint the exact cause, most of the deaths have been linked to trauma or other psychological factors.
“These tendencies are most often seen in children studying in the eighth grade and above. Familial issues such as poor interpersonal relations, sparse communication within the family, lifestyle problems, and substance abuse contribute significantly to these tendencies,” said Pranav, a Thiruvananthapuram-based psychologist who works with child protection cells of various NGOs.
Pranav pointed out that the lack of accessible social spaces, such as playgrounds, can also affect children’s mental health. “The crowded atmosphere at cafeterias, especially in the evenings, reflects the public’s and particularly children’s need for comfortable and safe spaces for leisure,” he added.
Highlighting the importance of individual attention, Pranav said, “Even in connected families, it’s essential for children to have individual support. In some foreign countries, there are systems in place to monitor a child’s development from the time of conception. Unfortunately, we lack such support in our country.”
He also emphasised the challenges posed by the children’s tendency to resist. “A child will rarely disclose feelings or admit problems to parents. They are unlikely to open up about experiencing abuse or other issues. This resistance is often a significant barrier to addressing their struggles effectively,” he stressed.
Commenting on tendencies among teenagers, Dr C J John, senior consultant psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital, said, “Teens are increasingly exposed to influences that are not suited to their mental development. As their brains and minds are still under development, they are often deeply connected to their emotional world rather than grounded in reality. Unfortunately, social institutions like families and schools are neither fully aware of nor adequately address these psychological changes in teens.”
He added that dangerous normalisation also influences teens negatively. “Many movies, social media content, and even news feeds normalise aggression, glorify suicides, and portray running away as an acceptable response to challenges. For instance, characters like Rangannan and Ambaan (two characters in the Malayalam film ‘Aavesham’ who extol violence), were even featured on the state government’s ‘Praveshanolsavam’ (school re-opening) posters. When children are frustrated, they may lean towards these unhealthy tendencies instead of focusing on positive growth,” he said.
Addressing potential solutions, Dr John added, “We must first acknowledge that the psychological world of a teenager is vastly different from that of adults. Identifying these differences is the first step. Then we should move to corrections after understanding behavioural changes and warning signs.”
Reflecting on his experiences, South Zone IG S Syamsundar said the negative tendencies observed among teens stem from a variety of factors.
“Beyond individual issues, factors such as academic pressure, unrealistic expectations, relationship failures, drug use, and numerous other reasons lead to these tragic incidents. Each case is unique and must be treated as such. However, we must also address the issue comprehensively,” he added.