Kerala leads India’s push for energy efficiency and decarburisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in India’s power sector and achieving the national Net Zero target by 2070, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, has called upon state governments and State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to adopt advanced energy efficiency strategies.

These strategies emphasise energy efficiency promotion, renewable energy adoption, and expanded use of electric power across sectors. The measures aim to revolutionise transportation, enhance energy availability, and reshape business models, driving India towards a sustainable and climate-resilient power sector.

A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, media adviser for Southern States and Union Territories (BEE), and Hari Kumar, director of the Energy Management Centre (EMC) Kerala, held discussions with K R Jyothi Lal, additional chief secretary of Kerala’s Power Department. The focus was on leveraging communication strategies to enhance energy efficiency initiatives, tackle climate change, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of its decarburisation roadmap, Kerala has announced the International Energy Festival of Kerala (IEFK) 2025, scheduled for February 7 to 9, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram. This event will bring together global energy experts, students, and the public to discuss innovative energy solutions, showcase energy efficiency technologies, and celebrate achievements in energy conservation.

“IEFK 2025 will serve as a landmark event, uniting global energy professionals, policymakers, innovators, and investors to explore strategies for a cleaner, greener future. Key initiatives include enhancing energy efficiency, scaling renewable energy adoption, promoting electric mobility, and advancing sustainable building practices,” Jyothilal said.