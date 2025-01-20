Killed mother as punishment for giving birth, says Kerala youth
KOZHIKODE: Shocking information has come to light in the primary investigation into the incident in which a 25-year-old youth hacked his mother to death at a relative’s house at Puthuppady near Thamarassery on Saturday.
The accused Ashiq, a drug addict, stated that he killed his mother Subaida Kayikkal, 53, of Adivaram, as “punishment for giving birth.” He is Subaida’s only child. The police said Ashiq took a machete from the nearby house and slashed Subaida’s neck.
“He used to ask his mother for money from time to time. On Saturday, too, they had an argument over money. He had also asked Subaida to sell her property,” said Thamarassery SHO Sajoojkumar A.
He said Ashiq had told many people that he wanted to kill his mother, and had tried to murder her two or three times before.
“The police will check whether he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the murder. We have sent his blood samples for more tests,” the SHO said.
Subaida was recovering after a surgery for brain tumour and was at her sister Shakeela’s house in Puthuppady when she was killed.
A devoted mother
Subaida was divorced by her husband, a man based in Malappuram, 23 years ago when Ashiq was barely two years old. She raised Ashiq with the money she earned after helping in cooking for weddings and other occasions.
“After Plus Two, Ashiq enrolled in automobile engineering. That was when his drug use began. He constantly caused trouble at home demanding money, even setting fire to household items and the prayer mat,” said Shakeela, his aunt.
The relatives said Subaida once went to her ex-husband’s house with Ashiq and asked him to take the youth under his care. However, he refused saying he was denied Ashiq’s custody when the latter was a child and could not accept him now.
They said Subaida spent more than Rs 5 lakh on her son’s treatment at de-addiction centres in Bengaluru. Ashiq had returned home recently after 10 months of treatment.
Ashiq occasionally went to work as a helper or daily wage worker. Before they shifted to Shakeela’s house two months ago, the mother and son stayed at the house of Nafisa, one of Subaida’s sister.
However, the family had expressed discomfort in accommodating Ashiq due to his drug addiction.
“On Saturday morning, I prepared food for them and left it on the dining table before going to work. I did not expect Ashiq to commit such a cruel act, but I had advised Subaida many times to be careful of her son,” said Shakeela.
Subaida’s postmortem examination was held at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and the body was handed over to relatives on Sunday.
The burial was held at Adivaram Juma Masjid.
Adivaram residents demand police station
Shocked by the murder of Subaida and concerned over the rising drug abuse in their locality, residents and people’s representatives are planning to intensify protests for a police station in Adivaram to curb drug trafficking in and around Thamarassery Ghat Road.
“Adivaram needs a full-fledged police station as it is a main town before the Ghat Road that connects Wayanad and Bengaluru. It has become a hub of drug trafficking, especially the drugs brought from Bengaluru.
We have tried various measures to curb the menace such as strengthening ward-level vigilant committees and spreading awareness through mahallu committees,” said Puthuppady panchayat president Najumunnisa Varuvinkalyail.