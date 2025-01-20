Killed mother as punishment for giving birth, says Kerala youth

KOZHIKODE: Shocking information has come to light in the primary investigation into the incident in which a 25-year-old youth hacked his mother to death at a relative’s house at Puthuppady near Thamarassery on Saturday.

The accused Ashiq, a drug addict, stated that he killed his mother Subaida Kayikkal, 53, of Adivaram, as “punishment for giving birth.” He is Subaida’s only child. The police said Ashiq took a machete from the nearby house and slashed Subaida’s neck.

“He used to ask his mother for money from time to time. On Saturday, too, they had an argument over money. He had also asked Subaida to sell her property,” said Thamarassery SHO Sajoojkumar A.

He said Ashiq had told many people that he wanted to kill his mother, and had tried to murder her two or three times before.

“The police will check whether he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the murder. We have sent his blood samples for more tests,” the SHO said.

Subaida was recovering after a surgery for brain tumour and was at her sister Shakeela’s house in Puthuppady when she was killed.