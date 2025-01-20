No point in staying if Congress Kerala leadership lacks unity: Deepa Dasmunshi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strong warning to warring leaders in the state, Congress’ Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi has said there is no point in continuing in her post if there is no unity within the leadership. Her warning came in the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday.
“The statements of some leaders point towards lack of unity in the party. Then there is no use in me continuing in the post. Congress has to win both the 2025 local body and 2026 assembly elections,” Deepa reportedly told the leaders in the PAC meeting.
She also stressed the need for unity at the leadership level. “The message going down to the ordinary workers and public is that there is a lack of unity. This is affecting the people who think that Congress should come back to power. If we stay united, we could win the elections. Do not send messages that if the UDF got power, there would be unrest in the Congress party. The AICC will be monitoring the situation in the state. AICC is also collecting details of leaders who are not active in the organisation,” Deepa is learnt to have said.
Though this paper tried to reach the AICC leader, she did not respond.
Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal also stressed the need for unity in the state leadership. “There are no issues in the party that cannot be resolved by the state leadership. The public does not want the Pinarayi government for a third term. There exists a strong anti-incumbency sentiment. If we stand unified, we will get the benefit,” he reportedly said, and also asked the KPCC to convene PAC every month.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, without referring to the controversial news reports about the race between him and Ramesh Chennithala for the CM post, said such news are aired by some channels to set an agenda for the CPM. “They are giving news that there is a contest for the CM post in order to help the CPM,” he reportedly said.
Satheeshan also said in the 2026 assembly elections, Congress has to retain the existing 21 seats and focus on 63 other seats so that UDF can come back to power. Chennithala, who participated virtually, also stressed on the need for unity.
KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh has asked the leadership to implement the vision of Rahul Gandhi by giving enough representation to SC-STs and tribal sections in the leadership. “The state Congress leadership is not implementing it and leaders who are in positions are being averted,” he criticised.
Initiating the discussion, P J Kurien asked the high command to come out with a firm and clear stand on the KPCC president post and party restructuring. “The uncertainty surrounding the post should be avoided,” he demanded.