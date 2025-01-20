No point in staying if Congress Kerala leadership lacks unity: Deepa Dasmunshi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strong warning to warring leaders in the state, Congress’ Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi has said there is no point in continuing in her post if there is no unity within the leadership. Her warning came in the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday.

“The statements of some leaders point towards lack of unity in the party. Then there is no use in me continuing in the post. Congress has to win both the 2025 local body and 2026 assembly elections,” Deepa reportedly told the leaders in the PAC meeting.

She also stressed the need for unity at the leadership level. “The message going down to the ordinary workers and public is that there is a lack of unity. This is affecting the people who think that Congress should come back to power. If we stay united, we could win the elections. Do not send messages that if the UDF got power, there would be unrest in the Congress party. The AICC will be monitoring the situation in the state. AICC is also collecting details of leaders who are not active in the organisation,” Deepa is learnt to have said.

Though this paper tried to reach the AICC leader, she did not respond.

Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal also stressed the need for unity in the state leadership. “There are no issues in the party that cannot be resolved by the state leadership. The public does not want the Pinarayi government for a third term. There exists a strong anti-incumbency sentiment. If we stand unified, we will get the benefit,” he reportedly said, and also asked the KPCC to convene PAC every month.