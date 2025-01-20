Palakkad court issues warrant against Baba Ramdev

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate has issued a warrant against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna of Divya Pharmacy in a case filed by the drugs control department for unlawful drug promotion.

This is the first warrant issued against the controversial drug manufacturer which is facing similar cases in different states. The bailable warrant was issued on January 16 after the drug manufacturer failed to respond to summons.

The development comes at a time when the Supreme Court is closely monitoring the actions taken by the states regarding misleading advertisement in violation of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The drugs control department filed the case based on a complaint by Kannur-based health activist Dr Babu K V. The department has filed a total of 10 cases against the Ramdev-promoted Divya Pharmacy for misleading advertisements in the courts of Kozhikode (4 cases), Palakkad (3), Ernakulam (2) and Thiruvananthapuram (1).