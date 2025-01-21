11-month-old infant dies mid-air on flight from Doha to Kochi

KOCHI: An 11-month-old boy died mid-air on board a flight from Doha to Kochi in the early hours of Tuesday.

The baby, identified as Fezin Ahmmed, was travelling with his mother when he developed sudden sickness mid-air on the Gulf Air flight.

“The toddler was rushed to the Angamaly Little Flower Hospital as soon as the flight landed in Kochi,” said an airport official.

However, the baby was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The family hails from Kodithodi, Arimbra, Malappuram.

The Angamaly police have lodged a case and are insisting on an autopsy. Further details are awaited.