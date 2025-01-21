Congress high command will decide on Kerala CM candidate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending all debates over the CM post, the just concluded Congress Political Affairs Committee in a statement categorically declared that it is the party high command which decides the CM. It is the agenda of certain media to start a discussion on the CM post, the PAC observed.

It was also decided that the PAC would meet every month and decide the party’s position on different issues by holding discussions with leaders.

“As part of the decision to activate the actions of Mission 2025 ahead of local body elections, the KPCC would organise a one-day workshop.

“The political situation in the state is favourable for the UDF. The party would organise protest programmes on price rise, issues in ration distribution, the rise in charge of electricity and the issues related to government employees. Congress would move forward with its own rehabilitation programme in Wayanad. The party would also campaign against the CPM’s anti- minority position,” it said.

The PAC also decided to take action against those who try to create division and factionalism through social media.

Direction would be issued for using social media platforms.