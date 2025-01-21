Forest fringes turn ‘conflict zones’, but race to harvest votes gives Kerala farmers a say

KOCHI: Tigers, leopards, elephants, gaurs, wild pigs... As summer nears, the forest fringes are turning conflict zones. This time, though, the farmers in such areas are breathing a little easier. With just a year to go for the assembly polls, politicians have started responding to their wails.

Accepting the concerns raised by the farmers, the state government withdrew the Forest Amendment Bill and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan is taking out a protest march from Irikkur in Kannur to Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram demanding the farmers be saved from wild animals.

Well ahead of summer, the human-wild animal conflict has started rising on forest fringes, giving sleepless nights to farmers. Over 33 days, from December 14 to January 15, as many as seven people were trampled by wild elephants in the state.

A leaders’ meet of the Catholic Congress, held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre in Kochi last week, has decided to act as a vote bank during the upcoming local body polls and the assembly polls to protect the interests of the community.

“We will vote only for candidates who promise to protect our rights. We welcome the government’s decision to withdraw the Forest Amendment Bill. But the government should explain the steps taken to ensure the protection of farmers from wild animals. The political front which Christians have been supporting traditionally is ignoring us in the name of vote bank politics. If they continue the step-motherly attitude, we will explore other options,” said Catholic Congress global director Fr Philip Kaviyil.

Tigers are roaming the hamlets of Wayanad while leopards are spreading fear in Pathanamthitta. Villagers are scared to venture out at night due to the fear of marauding elephants. The forest department’s decision to register a case against a farmer after a leopard was caught in a snare in his farmland at Kottiyur has triggered protests. As fear grips conflict zones, elections offer a glimmer of hope to farmers.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran’s climbdown in the Forest Amendment Bill issue and the Opposition’s decision to highlight the farmers plight indicate a shift in political discourse, and the farmers have realised that it is the best time to bargain. The UDF march led by Satheesan is slated to begin on January 27 and end on February 5.