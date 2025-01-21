Sharon Raj murder case: Was confident in prosecution’s pursuit of death penalty, says DySP Johnson

KASARAGOD: Kasaragod District Crime Records Bureau DySP Johnson K J, who previously served as investigating officer in the Sharon Raj murder case, said he was confident in the prosecution’s pursuit of capital punishment given the heinous nature of the crime, which had been deemed ‘rarest of the rare’.

He emphasised the meticulous efforts of police in not only gathering compelling scientific evidence but also linking it to the crime. The officer highlighted the thorough probe into the ‘juice challenge’ videos, which led to the identification and subsequent testimony of the individual who had sold the bottled juice.

The compelling testimony of this witness significantly strengthened the prosecution’s case, Johnson said.

He further asserted that Greeshma exhibited a calculated and deceptive nature throughout the ordeal. Furthermore, she not only attempted to mislead the investigation but also actively sought to manipulate its direction, the DySP said.

Sharon was not ready to name Greeshma in the initial stage of the investigation, but he later realised that it was her act of lacing the juice that led to his death. The investigation began with the video, which revealed there was a difference in the colour of the juice, which led to the realisation that she had used slow poison, Johnson added.

BLACK WARRANT

A look at the history and current status of death row convicts incarcerated in Kerala’s jails

35 on death row in state

No. of death penalties executed in Kerala - 26

No. of inmates currently awaiting capital punishment - 35

Of these

23 are lodged in Poojappura central prison

4 each in Viyyur and Kannur central prisons

2 housed in Viyyur high-security prison

2 women death row convicts, Rafeeqa Beevi and Greeshma, are inmates of Thiruvananthapuram women’s prison

Notable case

Binitha is the first woman sentenced to death in the state. She was convicted for the murder of her husband, Vidhukumaran Thampi, and awarded the death penalty in 2006. Her sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Last executions in state

Ripper Chandran (1991): Executed in Kannur central jail. Convicted of murdering 14 people by smashing their heads with a hammer

Azhakesan (1979): Executed in Poojappura central jail. Convicted of murdering toddlers for witchcraft

Gallows

2 in Kannur central prison

1 in Poojappura central prison