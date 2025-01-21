Unified by new outfit, Muthuvan tribal people in Kerala rise up for their rights

IDUKKI: For generations, they stayed ignorant about their rights. Despite lacking basic, infrastructural and medical facilities, members of the Muthuvan tribe, inhabiting the forest ranges of Idukki, hardly raised their voices simply due to ignorance.

However, the formation of ‘Adivasi Muthuvan Samudaya Sangram’ (AMSS), a first-of-its-kind outfit working for the Muthuvan tribe in the state, a few months ago brought a change in their lives by inspiring them to unite and protest against the denial of their rights.

Hundreds of Muthuvan tribal people from Swamiyaralakudi, Valsapetty, Kudalar and Vayalthara settlements in Vattavada panchayat decided to protest in front of the Labour Contract Cooperative Society in Adimaly under the leadership of the AMSS on Monday against the two-year delay in constructing the 230-m-long road stretch from Chilanthiyar to their tribal settlements. The protest was later postponed to February 1, but the message was sent.

“Compared to other panchayats in Idukki, Vattavada is far behind when it comes to development, including that of roads. The road from Vattavada to Chilanthiyar, where hundreds of tourists come daily, is in a deplorable condition. Jeep services are the only way for locals and visitors to go to the place,” said district panchayat member C Rajendran, a Vattavada resident.

From Chilanthiyar, it’s a bumpy ride for nearly six km to reach Swamiyaralakudi and another eight km to reach Vayalthara, the most remote tribal settlement in Vattavada.

“The tribals are facing severe hardships in reaching the nearest primary health centre in Koviloor during emergencies. And though residents are cultivating winter vegetables and fruits in their settlements, they are unable to market it properly due to road connectivity issues,” Rajendran said.

He said using Rs 20 lakh from the district panchayat, a 500-m-long stretch of the road was concreted initially and the tender for concreting another 230m was given to the labour society in 2022. “A sum of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned from the district panchayat for it,” he said.

However, the society adopted a lackadaisical approach in completing the work, said Vattavada panchayat member and Swamiyaralakudi resident Ramaraj. “The negligence every contractor shows in carrying out any development work in tribal area was seen here too. We knocked on several doors to get concrete works done,” he said.