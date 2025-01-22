Alignment of Thiruvananthapuram Metro likely to be fixed by month-end

KOCHI: The much-awaited project to build a conventional metro system in Thiruvananthapuram is set to make headway with the state government expected to fix the final alignment by the end of this month. In that regard, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has already submitted multiple alignment suggestions, its managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.
“The alignment suggestions include the one prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Ltd, which is purely on a technical basis. Now, the government has to analyse them and fix the most suitable alignment. Hopefully, it will be done by this month-end,” Behera said.
Once the alignment is fixed, the KMRL will make a detailed report and send it for cabinet approval, before the project is forwarded to the Union government.
“In case there is any change, it would take another month for the project executing agency to make the modification required,” he pointed out.
Though multiple alignment options have been worked out, Technopark has been regarded as the catchment area in all of that. While the state government prefers the alignment starting from Kazhakoottam, and proceeding to East Fort, the options include those passing via different routes. For instance, one route passes via Sreekaryam, Medical College, and PNG, while the other touches Pattom Junction.
KMRL set to submit DPR for Kozhikode Metro
KMRL has meanwhile completed the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the Kozhikode Metro as well. While the light metro was also mooted initially, it was decided to set up the conventional metro system in both Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.
“The Peak Hour Peak Direction (PHPD) traffic is more than 15,000 in the state capital. In Kozhikode, the PHPD is a little lower, but we’ll be going for the conventional metro there as well,” Behera said.
In the case of Kozhikode, KMRL has not submitted the report though they have already prepared the comprehensive mobility plan and the mass rapid transit system corridor, he said.
“The alignment will come to around 18km. But Thiruvananthapuram has priority,” Behera said. The KMRL managing director pointed out that there is not much cost saving in the case of light metro.
“Conventional metro is actually cheaper than light metro today. Nobody has implemented light metro anywhere in India. Here, everything is indigenously developed -- rolling stock, signalling. Also, for light metro, you have to import equipment,” he said.
The cost for both projects will be shared on a 20:20:60 ratio -- 20% each by the Union and state governments and the rest through loan from an approved agency.