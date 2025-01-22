Alignment of Thiruvananthapuram Metro likely to be fixed by month-end

KOCHI: The much-awaited project to build a conventional metro system in Thiruvananthapuram is set to make headway with the state government expected to fix the final alignment by the end of this month. In that regard, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has already submitted multiple alignment suggestions, its managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.

“The alignment suggestions include the one prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Ltd, which is purely on a technical basis. Now, the government has to analyse them and fix the most suitable alignment. Hopefully, it will be done by this month-end,” Behera said.

Once the alignment is fixed, the KMRL will make a detailed report and send it for cabinet approval, before the project is forwarded to the Union government.

“In case there is any change, it would take another month for the project executing agency to make the modification required,” he pointed out.

Though multiple alignment options have been worked out, Technopark has been regarded as the catchment area in all of that. While the state government prefers the alignment starting from Kazhakoottam, and proceeding to East Fort, the options include those passing via different routes. For instance, one route passes via Sreekaryam, Medical College, and PNG, while the other touches Pattom Junction.

KMRL set to submit DPR for Kozhikode Metro

KMRL has meanwhile completed the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the Kozhikode Metro as well. While the light metro was also mooted initially, it was decided to set up the conventional metro system in both Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.