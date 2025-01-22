Considered Satheesan for youth meet due to his Bible knowledge, says Mar Thoma Church

PATHANAMTHITTA: Dismissing news reports that Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was invited to the 130th edition of the Maramon Convention, the Mar Thoma Church -- which conducts the annual event -- has said his name was discussed initially as a Yuva Vedi speaker considering his biblical interpretation and oration in recent times and not because of his politics.

Joseph Mar Barnabas Suffragan Metropolitan, president of the Yuvajana Sakhyam, told TNIE that Satheesan’s appointment was sought as he is capable of delivering a good message to the youth.

“However, a section of the media circulated the news as though the Leader of Opposition was invited as a speaker for the convention. Even before finalising the list, people started taking sides politically, resulting in an unnecessary controversy,” he said.

The Suffragan Metropolitan said the circulation of such news dampened the spirituality of the Maramon Convention, billed as Asia’s largest annual Christian gathering. “I’m equally worried for Satheesan as such things will also affect a good person like him,” he said.

Several political leaders and representatives have participated in the 130-year history of the Maramon Convention but none gets a chance to speak as only the clergy preach. Even former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was on the dais once, did not get a chance to speak, the Suffragan Metropolitan said.

Mar Thoma Yuvajana Sakhyam general secretary Rev Binoy Daniel said, as per norms, the names of preachers will be decided after discussing with the Yuvajana Sakhyam and the Suvisesha Sangham.

He said enquiring about the availability of a speaker is the primary thing.

“During the process, Satheesan was contacted on the phone and he conveyed his availability. However, the row amplified by TV channels after the development worsened the situation,” Binoy said.

Satheesan’s name was discussed in connection with the three sessions of the Yuva Vedi youth programme, conducted by Yuvajana Sakhyam, where distinguished personalities including bureaucrat Johny Tom Varghese and ‘Missile Women’ Tessy Thomas will speak.

Another Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, was invited to the youth programme of the Maramon Convention in 2023. He spoke on the topic ‘Youths and Migration’.

Meanwhile, a section of laity in the Church said Tharoor can be considered as a speaker as he is a global citizen and a former diplomat.

Inviting Satheesan, who is only the representative of a political party and the Leader of the Opposition, would set a bad precedent, the laity felt.