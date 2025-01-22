Kerala delegation at Davos woos investments from Saudi Arabia, Hitachi

KOCHI: The Kerala delegation led by Industries Minister P Rajeeve attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on Wednesday held discussions with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, under the Saudi Arabian government, air conditioner maker Hitachi India, and other officials for possible collaborations, taking advantage of the state's abundant skilled talent and its leadership in sustainable development.

"We engaged with WEF representatives at WEF2025 in Davos, initiating discussions on potential collaborations across diverse sectors," Rajeeve said.

He said WEF representatives appreciated Kerala’s achievements and optimism about the state's potential in advanced technology-driven industries.

"These discussions mark the beginning of significant opportunities that will resonate at the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit, reinforcing Kerala’s position as a global destination for innovation and investment," said the minister.