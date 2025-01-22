Kerala delegation at Davos woos investments from Saudi Arabia, Hitachi

KOCHI: The Kerala delegation led by Industries Minister P Rajeeve attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on Wednesday held discussions with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, under the Saudi Arabian government, air conditioner maker Hitachi India, and other officials for possible collaborations, taking advantage of the state's abundant skilled talent and its leadership in sustainable development.
"We engaged with WEF representatives at WEF2025 in Davos, initiating discussions on potential collaborations across diverse sectors," Rajeeve said.
He said WEF representatives appreciated Kerala’s achievements and optimism about the state's potential in advanced technology-driven industries.
"These discussions mark the beginning of significant opportunities that will resonate at the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit, reinforcing Kerala’s position as a global destination for innovation and investment," said the minister.
The minister along with other officials from the state also had a meeting with Khalid Mohammed Al Salem, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu, Saudi Arabia on extensive investment opportunities between Kerala and Saudi Arabia."The conversation emphasised priority sectors such as petrochemicals and energy industries, which align with the Royal Commission's strategic focus," Rajeeve said.
At Davos, the minister also had a meeting with Bharat Kaushal, managing director of Hitachi India. "The discussion focused on unlocking significant opportunities for collaboration with Kerala. Initial talks revolved around long-term projects with Hitachi, emphasizing technology and infrastructure development to drive industrial growth. Further discussions will follow to take this forward," Rajeeve said.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Pavilion at the WEF 2025, was inaugurated by Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.
The Union Ministers who visited the pavilion expressed their appreciation for Kerala's dynamic vision for industrial and economic growth. The Kerala Pavilion is hosting key meetings with investors, building momentum for the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, said the minister. "The enthusiasm and positive feedback received at this global platform reaffirms Kerala's position as a leading investment destination," he added.