N M Vijayan’s death: Police to interrogate Kerala Congress president Sudhakaran

KALPETTA: The Wayanad district Congress is grappling with a challenging situation as the probe into the suicide of former district Congress committee (DCC) treasurer, N M Vijayan, expands to include several prominent party leaders.

The special investigation team (SIT) is set to question state Congress president K Sudhakaran regarding the suicide and bribery allegations that have surfaced in connection with the case. Vijayan reportedly left a letter addressed to Sudhakaran before his death, hinting at his intention to take his own life.

The letter alleges that MLA I C Balakrishnan was involved in the dismissal of Vijayan’s son, Jijesh, from his job at the cooperative bank, and it also mentions widespread bribery at the institution. Police are now focusing their probe on the contents of the letter, and Sudhakaran is expected to be questioned soon.