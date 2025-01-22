Shop for Compassion: Kozhikode’s first thrift store blends kindness and sustainability

KOZHIKODE: Nestled near the historic Tali Temple in Kozhikode, a quaint new store is making waves-not just for its unique finds, but for the powerful story behind it. Shop for Compassion, the city’s first-ever thrift store, is more than a shopping destination. It’s a heartfelt initiative dedicated to uplifting underprivileged people or initiatives across the Malabar region.

With shelves filled with carefully curated pre-loved treasures-stylish clothing, one-of-a-kind home décor, and charming accessories-the shop exudes warmth and purpose. Every item is a generous donation from the local community, and every purchase carries a deeper meaning. “It is more than a store. It’s a movement of compassion,” says Ami Vettath, one of the passionate members behind the initiative.

She explains the vision: “We had re-launched Shop Compassion as a Charitable trust last month. Earlier, we ran it for 5 years, for the benefit of one social organisation.

All profits generated through the shop will be used for supporting social organisations and deserving individuals. We also buy hand-made products from disabled people and sell them in the shop, thereby helping them get a financial income.” “We are a group of eight women in the Trust who are running this. We have one lady employee in the shop permanently.

We have five sources, mainly, products donated by individuals, maybe new or partially used, products donated by shops, products handmade by disabled people which we buy from them, home linen products bought from wholesale manufacturers and we also make items with our brand. Response had been reasonably good, many individuals and a few shops have donated items to the store.