Deepa Dasmunshi to submit report on Congress restructuring this week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Internal politics of the Congress is set to take a new turn with the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, submitting the final report on restructuring of the state unit to the party high command by the end of the week. The central leadership is expected to hold discussions on the report soon after to take a final call on the restructuring.

“I have spoken to nearly 90% of the leadership. Whoever spoke to me expressed their opinion freely,” Deepa told TNIE. “The discussions were quite fruitful,” she said.

Deepa, who has been in the state for the last two days, held one-on-one meetings with Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members and other leaders. Last Sunday, on the lines of the PAC meeting held at the KPCC headquarters, she met several leaders in Thiruvananthapuram. Some MLAs also held personal meetings with her. She also spoke to leaders who were absent at the PAC meeting over phone.

Deepa rubbished media reports that party election strategist Sunil Kanugolu had proposed six names for the post of KPCC president. “I am not aware of these reports,” she said. However, according to party insiders, a majority of leaders raised concerns about KPCC president K Sudhakaran’s health issue. The high command would take a final decision after thorough consultations, they added.

‘NO RIFT BETWEEN SUDHAKARAN & SATHEESAN’

ALAPPUZHA: AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi, has said that there is no rift between Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and state Congress president K Sudhakaran. While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural function of the Kerala State Service Pensioners Association in Alappuzha on Wednesday, Deepa accused the media of reporting fake news.

“The news appearing in the media was not discussed in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). I had attended the PAC but did not come across any such issues. We will conduct a survey before the assembly elections in the state and the process of restructuring the KPCC is progressing,” she said.