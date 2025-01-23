Famed ‘thali case’ immortalised as Thalassery court shifts building

KANNUR: Memories of the ‘thali case,’ a landmark legal battle that resonated across the British empire, have been reignited as Thalassery court prepares to move to its new premises.

The pivotal episode, rooted in the boycott of foreign clothing during India’s freedom struggle, has been artistically captured by Ponniam Chandran in a painting that will now adorn the walls of the court’s new building.

The case centred around Kamala Bai, a Thalassery native and Congress leader, who was married to freedom fighter L S S Prabhu. Along with several women activists, Kamala was arrested for participating in the anti-colonial boycott movement. A British magistrate at Thalassery court sentenced her to six months in prison and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1,000. When she refused to pay, officials confiscated her thali chain, a sacred symbol of marriage.