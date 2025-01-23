Famed ‘thali case’ immortalised as Thalassery court shifts building

KANNUR: Memories of the ‘thali case,’ a landmark legal battle that resonated across the British empire, have been reignited as Thalassery court prepares to move to its new premises.
The pivotal episode, rooted in the boycott of foreign clothing during India’s freedom struggle, has been artistically captured by Ponniam Chandran in a painting that will now adorn the walls of the court’s new building.
The case centred around Kamala Bai, a Thalassery native and Congress leader, who was married to freedom fighter L S S Prabhu. Along with several women activists, Kamala was arrested for participating in the anti-colonial boycott movement. A British magistrate at Thalassery court sentenced her to six months in prison and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1,000. When she refused to pay, officials confiscated her thali chain, a sacred symbol of marriage.
The incident caused an uproar in British Parliament, leading to a rare intervention. Resummoned to court, Kamala was offered back her thali. However, she refused, citing Hindu customs that forbade a woman from wearing a thali touched by another man. This act of defiance became a symbol of resistance and sparked further outcry against British rule.
“The Thalassery court has been operational for 220 years. As the court relocates to its new multi-storey building, I chose to depict the 92-year-old Thali case because it represents our history, freedom struggle and legal heritage,” said Chandran. Chandran’s acrylic painting vividly portrays the drama linked to the case.
The lower half features spinning wheels, symbolising the Swadeshi movement, alongside scattered Gandhi caps and the faces of freedom fighters. The upper portion depicts Kamala against the backdrop of Vellore prison, where she was held. Chandran’s depiction of the thali was inspired by news reports in English national newspapers.
The new Kannur district court building in Thalassery will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.
A museum on the fourth floor will recreate the colonial-era court setting, showcasing relics such as old magistrate seats, thali olas, vintage weighing systems, and obsolete punching tools.