Forest staff want MLAs to support bill

KOCHI: While the government has decided to withdraw the Forest Amendment Bill considering opposition from farmers and community organisations, the Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association has approached the 140 MLAs in the state urging them to support the legislation to ensure protection to the forest staff who risk their lives to save the environment for future generations.

The forest staff also staged a dharna in front of the secretariat on Tuesday raising these demands. The petition, signed by association state president K A Sethumadhavan and general secretary R Dinsh says the real farmers are not against the amendment and it is fake farmer organisations, encroachers and poachers who are opposing the bill.

“A section of people are spreading fear among the public, spreading rumours that the provisions in the Forest Amendment Bill to initiate legal action against people who obstruct forest staff from discharging their duties will lead to forest goonda raj. The government should ensure protection to the forest staff who strive to conserve our environment, air and water for future generations. There is an organised campaign to create confusion among the farmers and tribals that the Forest Amendment Bill gives unbridled powers to forest officers,” said the petition.