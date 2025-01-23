Kerala: Tirur festival space insufficient for huge gathering, says report

KOCHI: A magisterial inquiry report on the BP Angadi Nercha incident in Tirur -- where an elephant ran amok, causing the death of a person and injuring around 20 people -- has revealed that the space available at the venue was insufficient to accommodate a huge gathering of people amid an elephant parade.

The report, filed before the Kerala High Court by the sub-divisional magistrate, also stated that no barricades separated the public and the elephants. The report was submitted in response to a case initiated suo motu to prevent elephant cruelty during parades.

Further, the report said that an insurance cover of Rs 1 crore, under Public Personal Accidental Care, was inadequate for an event attended by thousands of people. The permit issued by the deputy conservator of forests mentioned 10 elephants, but the details of the elephants were not specified in the order, the inquiry revealed.