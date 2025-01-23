Minister V Sivankutty seeks report on student’s threat to teacher

PALAKKAD: General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Shajitha S, academic joint director (higher secondary), have sought a report on an incident in which a plus-two student of Anakkara Government HSS, in Palakkad, threatened to kill a teacher for confiscating the student’s mobile phone for using it during class time.

The incident, which took place on Friday, came to light on Tuesday. Since then a video of the episode, shot by another teacher to record what transpired in the principal’s room during an enquiry, has gone viral.

“I have sought a report from the district deputy director (higher secondary) on what led to the whole incident from the perspective of both the student and the teacher. Usage of mobile phones in school is restricted and such steps are taken only for the welfare of children.