Minister V Sivankutty seeks report on student’s threat to teacher

PALAKKAD: General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Shajitha S, academic joint director (higher secondary), have sought a report on an incident in which a plus-two student of Anakkara Government HSS, in Palakkad, threatened to kill a teacher for confiscating the student’s mobile phone for using it during class time.
The incident, which took place on Friday, came to light on Tuesday. Since then a video of the episode, shot by another teacher to record what transpired in the principal’s room during an enquiry, has gone viral.
“I have sought a report from the district deputy director (higher secondary) on what led to the whole incident from the perspective of both the student and the teacher. Usage of mobile phones in school is restricted and such steps are taken only for the welfare of children.
Similar incidents have been reported in the recent past, too, and the department has mooted strengthening regular counselling sessions for students and interactive sessions for teachers,” Shajitha said. While a section of people demanded strict action against the student, there is also opinion that the pupil should be given proper guidance a nd counselling instead of being subjected to stringent action.
Sangeetha P L, a Thrissur-based psychologist, said that incidents of provocation by children in certain situations need to be studied.
“Such cases are highly sensitive. Unlike in the past, teenagers do not know their boundaries. They always try to push the limits. Regular interaction with children and counselling sessions, if required, are advised. Instead of dealing with such cases legally, we need to give them sufficient time to change their nature and behaviour,” she told TNIE.