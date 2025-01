KOCHI: The batter is leaving a bitter aftertaste! The humble banana fritter, known to Malayalis variously as ‘pazhampori’, ‘ethakkaappam’, ‘vazhakkappam’, etc., depending on where in Kerala you ask, finds itself caught in a tax tangle. The beloved fritters are being slapped with a hefty 18% GST, while their cheeky country cousin, the ‘unniappam’ — those adorable mini browns — enjoy a leisurely life in the cozy 5% tax slab.

According to the Bakers Association Kerala (Bake), traditional snacks like ‘pazhampori’, ‘vada’, ‘ada’, and ‘kozhukatta’ are subjected to differential treatment due to differences arising on account of the classification of products under the Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN).

Every item has a corresponding HSN code, which determines its tax rate. Although HSN codes are standardised globally by the World Customs Organisation, countries can set their own tax rates for each code. In India, the GST Council is responsible for deciding these rates.

Kiran S Palakkal, president of Bake, points out that many sweetmeats and snacks are classified under lower tax slabs, while others, due to slight variations in ingredients or preparations, are placed in higher tax slabs.

Sherry Oommen, a jurist who specialises in tax, commercial and constitutional law, notes that the question of classification is a vexed issue within GST. “The GST Department tends to adopt a stance where preparations not specifically covered for reduced levies are taxed at 18%.” Sherry explains that there could be situations where particular goods could get classified under more than one HSN, which will have a bearing on their tax rate.

Unniappam, neyyappam in 5 per cent GST slab

“Questions on classification can to a certain extent be addressed by approaching the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR),” Sherry adds.

Illustrating the point, Sherry points out that recently a single bench of the Kerala High Court held that ‘Malabar parota’ is akin to a ‘bread’, subject to 5% tax, instead of 18% as upheld by the AAR.