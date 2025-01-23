Opening 100 Sainik Schools key step to improve education quality: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

ALAPPUZHA: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday termed the announcement of 100 new Sainik Schools as an important step by the Union government to improve the quality of basic education for the overall development of the country.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Central and Sainik School at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district on Wednesday. “Sainik Schools offer training which is somewhat different from pure education. It would play a key role in inculcating the values of discipline, dedication and self-control among the students.
At Sainik Schools, students are given academic and physical training. The objective is the physical, mental and moral development of children. This helps students who wish to join the armed forces achieve their goals easily. The convergence of defence and education is pivotal to nation-building,” Singh said.
He said Sainik Schools provide equal opportunities to girls.
“Girls cannot be left behind. This will ensure women’s empowerment and help them join the armed forces. If you ignore the spiritual, academic, value-based and patriotic development of our children, we are setting a dangerous future for our next generations," he explained.
"It is being said that those born after January 1, 2025, will be called beta generation and will have higher capacity to learn new things and new technologies. Sainik Schools will act as a stepping-stone to them to make India a developed nation,” Singh said.
SINGH HAILS SUGATHAKUMARI’S ENVIRONMENTAL LEGACY
PATHANAMTHITTA: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday praised the late poet Sugathakumari’s literary contributions, calling her work a “clarion call” for the present times, particularly in the wake of natural disasters such as the 2018 floods and the 2024 Wayanad landslides. Speaking at the valedictory session of Sugathakumari’s Navati (90th birth anniversary) celebrations in Aranmula, the minister described the poet as more than just a literary figure—she was the conscience keeper of society.
He highlighted Kerala’s vulnerability to climate change and emphasised that Sugathakumari had foreseen the challenges of the present day, warning about the impact of environmental neglect decades ago. “Her call for action was a clarion call for preserving the delicate balance of our ecology for future generations,” Rajnath Singh said.