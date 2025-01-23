Opening 100 Sainik Schools key step to improve education quality: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

ALAPPUZHA: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday termed the announcement of 100 new Sainik Schools as an important step by the Union government to improve the quality of basic education for the overall development of the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Central and Sainik School at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district on Wednesday. “Sainik Schools offer training which is somewhat different from pure education. It would play a key role in inculcating the values of discipline, dedication and self-control among the students.

At Sainik Schools, students are given academic and physical training. The objective is the physical, mental and moral development of children. This helps students who wish to join the armed forces achieve their goals easily. The convergence of defence and education is pivotal to nation-building,” Singh said.

He said Sainik Schools provide equal opportunities to girls.

“Girls cannot be left behind. This will ensure women’s empowerment and help them join the armed forces. If you ignore the spiritual, academic, value-based and patriotic development of our children, we are setting a dangerous future for our next generations," he explained.

"It is being said that those born after January 1, 2025, will be called beta generation and will have higher capacity to learn new things and new technologies. Sainik Schools will act as a stepping-stone to them to make India a developed nation,” Singh said.