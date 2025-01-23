SAT Hospital now beacon of hope for those yearning for parenthood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Vivek and Sharanya (names changed), a couple in their thirties, the decision to visit Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital was nothing short of life-changing.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts and substantial financial investments in infertility treatments elsewhere, they were initially sceptical about trying again. But when they walked through the doors of SAT Hospital, located behind the iconic Mother and Child statue on the Medical College Hospital campus, their journey to parenthood took a hopeful turn.

“We had tried everything before, but nothing worked. After hearing about SAT Hospital, we decided to give it one last shot,” shares Sharanya. Today, the couple are the proud parents of twins, conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) with minimal complications. Their story, though deeply personal, is far from unique. SAT Hospital has become a trusted destination for hundreds of couples like Vivek and Sharanya, offering advanced infertility treatments at a fraction of the cost found in private hospitals.

A milestone of hope

The hospital’s reproductive medicine department has become a beacon of hope for couples struggling to conceive. Since its inception, the hospital has facilitated the birth of over 500 babies through IVF and other assisted-reproductive technologies (ART). What’s remarkable is that this success has been achieved largely without publicity, with the hospital relying instead on word-of-mouth recommendations from satisfied patients. Couples from Kasaragod in the north to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu are now seeking treatment at SAT, further solidifying the hospital’s reputation as a trusted and reliable centre for infertility care.

“We offer all advanced treatments related to infertility with well-trained staff,” says Dr Reji Mohan, associate professor in the department of reproductive medicine at SAT Hospital. “As a referral centre, we often see patients who have already had unsuccessful treatments elsewhere. As a result, the average age of our patients tends to be above 35 years.”

Affordable excellence

While IVF and other fertility treatments can often come with a heavy price tag in private hospitals, SAT Hospital has made it a mission to offer these services at an affordable cost. The hospital charges less than one-third of what private hospitals typically ask for IVF treatments, making it a viable option for many couples who would otherwise struggle to afford such care.