Wild elephant rescued from 25-foot well amid protests in Urangattiri

MALAPPURAM: A wild elephant fell into a 25-foot-deep well on private land at Vettilappara in Urangattiri panchayat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred around 1 AM.

Forest officials, led by the Nilambur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), arrived at the site later in the morning to initiate the rescue operation.

However, the forest officials faced protests from local residents, who accused them of failing to address the ongoing issues caused by wild elephants in the area. The protesters demanded that the elephant be relocated to a forest far from Urangattiri.

"We want this elephant to be rescued and taken to another forest far from Urangattiri. The animal frequently causes panic in the area. On Wednesday, a bike rider narrowly escaped after encountering the elephant. It destroys banana plants, betel nut trees, and coconut trees, making agricultural activities nearly impossible. We haven't slept properly in the last three nights because we’ve been up until 3 AM trying to drive the elephants away," said a resident.