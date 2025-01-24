Coffee plantation worker killed in tiger attack in Wayanad

MANANTHAVADY: A scheduled tribe woman was killed in a tiger attack near Priyadarshani Estate in Pancharakolli, Mananthavady. The deceased was Radha, 45, a coffee plantation worker.

The tiger attack occurred on Friday morning when Radha went to collect coffee beans in the plantation of a private individual where she works. Radha was found while conducting a Thunderbolt inspection as the area is facing a Maoist threat.

Police and forest department officials are conducting an inspection at the scene. The pugmarks of the tiger were found in the area. Radha's body was found half eaten. The Rapid response team of the Forest Department have also started efforts to trace the tiger.

Radha, who was seriously injured, died at the scene. Radha is the wife of Achappan, who works as a watcher in the forest department.

A year after a farmer named Prajeesh died in a tiger attack in Walkeri in December 2023, another person has been killed in a tiger attack in Wayanad.

In another incident, Thomas Pallipurath, a 50-year-old farmer, was killed by a tiger in the Mananthavady forest range in January 2023. (End)