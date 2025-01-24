Hefty penalty imposed on violators for dumping biomedical waste in TN

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has imposed a hefty ‘environmental compensation’ on multiple violators for the illegal dumping of medical waste in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district.

According to sources, Sunage Ecosystems Pvt Ltd, the service provider, has been slapped with Rs 44.55 lakh in damages. One of the key waste generators, Leela Kovalam, has been ordered to compensate Rs 51 lakh. Those involved in bio-waste generation – Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and Credence Hospital – have been fined Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6.9 lakh respectively.

An official source said notices have also been served on all the four parties. Hearings will soon be held with the parties, the source added.

The southern bench of NGT had filed a suo motu case based on a media report last month. Subsequently, it directed the Kerala government and KSPCB to remove the biomedical waste and mixed solid waste dumped in multiple locations in Tirunelveli within three days.

The state government spent approximately Rs 50 lakh to retrieve the illegally dumped refuse. The state removed as many as 29 loads of waste with the assistance of the Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL). In response to the NGT intervention, the Suchitwa Mission blacklisted Sunage Ecosystems, the service provider which committed the violation.

During a hearing on Monday, NGT slammed KSPCB for not recovering the environmental compensation from violators. NGT also directed the state board to serve notice to Image -- the agency managing medical waste generated in the state.

Image chairman Dr Abraham Varghese said they are offering unhindered services to both RCC and Credence Hospital. “Before signing the agreement with these hospitals we had given them training on the handling of medical waste. The violation happened because of systemic failure in handling medical and non-medical waste scientifically. Dragging us into such a spot is illogical as we have no role in in-house waste handling. Medical waste should be handled carefully and separately and shouldn’t even be kept near other waste generated at hospitals. We are yet to get the notice and we will take it up legally,” Dr Abraham said.