Kerala HC suggests exclusive body for Periyar river conservation

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court suggested on Thursday the establishment of a dedicated authority, akin to the National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA), to effectively tackle pollution and conserve the Periyar River.

A Division Bench, consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M B Snehalatha, made this recommendation in response to a series of petitions filed by the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi and other groups raising concerns about pollution in the river.

The Bench said that having a singular authority responsible for the entire Periyar River, rather than fragmented control, could lead to significant improvements in safeguarding its future. “It would bring about viable changes for the protection of its future flow,” the court said.

The judges remarked that a dedicated authority could provide long-term protection for the river, pointing to the successful impact of the NGRBA. They said that while the State and Central Pollution Control Boards currently monitor compliance, their role is largely advisory, allowing them to only alert the government and responsible entities.