Man-animal conflict sparks heated debate in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the UDF is set to kick off its ‘Malayora Samara Yathra’ campaign to mobilise farmers in the high ranges ahead of the local body elections, the assembly saw a fiery debate on the ongoing man-animal conflict in the region. The opposition UDF raised the issue during the Zero Hour, sparking a confrontation with the treasury bench over how seriously the issue was being taken up. Opposition UDF walked out of the assembly after they were denied permission to discuss the matter through an adjournment motion.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who said it was not a matter of urgent public importance to discuss after suspending the regular business of the house, pointed out that the human casualties have come down since 2021. However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan countered with statistics showing the rising number of man-animal conflicts and crop losses since 2019.

“The policy address and the minister’s statement are downplaying the gravity of the situation. People in the high ranges are living in constant fear, yet the government is indifferent to their concerns,” Satheesan said. “The government has a duty to protect the lives and property of its citizens. Other states have already implemented measures to prevent animal incursions,” he added, highlighting the government’s insufficient efforts to mitigate the issue.

The forest minister announced that 12 hotspots where the risk of man-animal conflict is high, would be given special attention. He also pointed out that Kerala was the first state in the country to designate man-animal conflict as a state-specific disaster, enabling victims to receive additional compensation from the Disaster Management Fund. The minister criticised the opposition for allegedly exploiting the deaths of victims for political gain, despite the government’s initiative to provide compensation, even when attacks occurred inside forest areas.

Earlier, MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, speaking on the adjournment motion, was reprimanded by Speaker A N Shamseer for veering off-topic and instead attacking the Chief Minister over the controversial Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024.