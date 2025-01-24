MP’s support to Munambam protest, Waqf amendment bill upsets UDF’s balancing act

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF partner and Kerala Congress (Joseph) MP Francis George’s assurance to Munambam protesters led by the Church that the party would back the amendments to the Waqf Act proposed by the Centre has landed the Opposition on a sticky wicket. The Muslim League is unhappy with the development, coming as it does ahead of the local body elections this year.

Addressing the protesters at Munambam, Francis said it was not right that the Waqf Board could claim any land. The provision in the Waqf Act that the final authority to appeal against the takeover was the board was also not right, he said, while saying both he and his party agreed with the Waqf amendment bill .

However, speaking to TNIE later, Francis maintained he did not say anything controversial. “Everyone agrees the board should not declare any land as waqf. There should also be a judicial system for appeals. In the Parliament, the INDIA bloc will take a call after discussions,” he said.

UDF leaders feel Francis’ statement derailed UDF’s balancing act. “After the demise of Oommen Chandy and exit of Kerala Congress (M), UDF and Congress have been facing a shortage of Christian leaders. There was also a shift of Christian votes from Congress to BJP. Muslim League state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal’s visit to Christian bishops and his position that rightful people should be awarded Munambam land arose out of it. However, the UDF maintained a distance from the issue and the bill. Francis’ statement derailed UDF’s balancing act,” a senior leader said.

The leaders are apprehensive of the BJP and extremist elements in the Christian and Muslim communities using the remark as a weapon. Some, however, feel it would help the front win the confidence of the Christian community in the long run. Meanwhile, the KC(M) was cautious in its response. “Our position on Munambam is very clear,” chairman Jose K Mani told TNIE.

“The land should be given to the rightful heirs of people at Munambam who paid land tax,” he said.

Dismissing Francis’ statement, League state general secretary P M A Salam said there was no comparison between the Munambam Waqf land issue and the amendment bill.

“A land becomes waqf only after an individual decides to do so. The claim that the Waqf Board can declare any land as waqf is not factual. Francis’ claim that board is the final appellate authority is also wrong. The statements are aimed to mislead,” he said.