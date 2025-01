KOCHI: In what may provide cheaper flying options for travel between major cities in the state, Air Kerala, one of the two new airlines expected to start commercial operations by the middle of this year, plans to focus on providing intercity connectivity within the state, while also operating to major South Indian destinations.

A delegation led by Dubai-based Malayali entrepreneurs — Afi Ahmed, chairman of parent company ZettFly Aviation, vice-chairman Ayub Kallada, chief executive officer Harish Kutty, and Shamon Pattavathukal, head of ground operations, — on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who promised full support of the state government for the new venture.

“While noting that the state will have its own airline, the chief minister emphasised on connecting airports such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

We promised to focus on operating intercity flights, before operating to major domestic destinations in South India. While Kochi will be the airline’s headquarters, we will also operate from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur airports. Once we get the final nod, we will have offices in all these airports,” Afi Ahmed told TNIE over phone. Currently, the airline’s head office is located in Aluva.

‘We expect delivery of first aircraft by March’

The Air Kerala project was first conceived by the Kerala government in 2005. However, the government’s failure to go ahead prompted the two businessmen to buy the domain airkerala.com.

The two Kerala-based airlines are set to commence operations to cater to the ever-increasing demand in the domestic sector. Air Kerala, a venture of a group of expatriate businessmen, and Alhind Air, promoted by the Kozhikode-based Alhind Group, have both received the operational permit from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and awaiting the final nod, the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to start operating commercial flight services. Kerala’s own airline companies are slated to receive the delivery of their first aircraft by March end or April. Both airlines aim to expand in a phased manner and hopes to start international services, especially to the Gulf sector, by 2026.