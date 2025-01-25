INTERVIEW| ‘Vijnana Keralam’ will be ransformative, says Thomas Isaac

KOCHI: Former finance minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac was recently named advisor of the ‘Vijnana Keralam’ (Knowledge Kerala) project, which the Left government considers its third big initiative after the Land Reforms of 1964 and the People’s Campaign for Decentralised Planning of 1996, both of which brought in transformational change in the state. TNIE spoke to Isaac about the project. Excerpts:

What’s the idea behind ‘Vijnana Keralam’?

Our biggest challenge has been the inability to create jobs commensurate with the educational qualifications of our youth. This does not mean we are not creating jobs. Around 30 lakh people from other states have come here for work. But our youth are not interested in the employment they are engaged in. The project will delve into the process of creating jobs for our educated youth.

Can you elaborate?

We need to understand that the foundations of our financial sector will be based on the most-productive and most modern technologies. Existing and future industries will become more knowledge-intensive, which will pave the way for a knowledge-based economy. The state government is taking three steps to prepare for this.

First, we are improving our infrastructure, with the involvement of Kiifb (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board). Second, we are prepping our higher-education sector for the knowledge economy. We have invested `6,000 crore in improving infrastructure in the higher-education sector over the last eight years. This includes funding from Kiifb and the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

And there’s a third component, where we need to skill people based on job opportunities. Our challenge is to make them more employable. This is the Vijnana Keralam Janakiya Campaign, the Knowledge Kerala People’s Campaign.

How do you plan to implement the project?

The project will take two tracks. It will be rolled out in a full-fledged manner from August. We will guide postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma students into a skill-development programme that will ensure near-100% job placement. We expect 5 lakh students to emerge from this programme. This will also include students of ITIs (industrial training institutes), polytechnics, and those from arts and science colleges.

We are starting a pilot by the end of this month. Nearly 25,000 students from selected colleges in the state will undergo three-month-long skilling courses. We have taken upon ourselves to ensure that they get offer letters before completing their exams.