Kerala ration traders to hold indefinite stir from January 27

KOCHI: Lakhs of ration card holders are likely to miss out on their January quota of food items, as ration traders in Kerala gear up for an indefinite strike from January 27 demanding revised wage package and in protest against the Centre’s direct payment system.

The strike is expected to worsen the already-dwindling stocks in most ration shops across the state, which have been impacted by a three-week-old strike by contractors distributing essential items. The Ration Traders Coordination Committee took the decision after talks with Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil failed.

Its members said the current wage package, approved in 2018, was unviable and was not reviewed despite the chief minister’s suggestion to do so within six months.

N Shijeer, the organising secretary of the committee, said the current commission structure for ration shops, formulated in 2018, ensures a monthly commission of Rs 18,000 for selling 45 quintals of food grains.

“This breaks down to Rs 8,500 in government support and Rs 220 per quintal. Despite repeated requests, the commission structure has not been revised in six years,” he said. For shops selling above 45 quintals, the additional income comes to Rs 180 per quintal.

The traders are also against the direct payment system, believing it exacerbates poverty and hunger by allowing individuals to spend money as they wish, rather than receiving free food grains through the Food Security Act.