Meppayur school in Kozhikode to mark Republic-Day with week-long ‘Gandhi Smriti Padayatra’

KOZHIKODE: Students of Meppayur Government VHSS are on a mission to celebrate the country’s 75th Republic Day. They will kick-off a week-long ‘Gandhi Smriti Padayatra,’ journeying through local villages to promote the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The students will distribute 1,000 copies of Gandhi Enna Padashala, a book published by the school last year.

“The initiative, organised by the school National Service Scheme’s higher secondary section, will run from Republic Day, January 26, to Martyrs’ Day, January 30, spreading Gandhi’s vision and values within the community. The money collected from distributing the books will be used to build a home for one of their schoolmates. The event is being supported by various voluntary organisations and school clubs,” school NSS programme officer Saju C M said.

Cultural activist Ramesh Kavil will inaugurate the ‘Gandhi Parvam’, a commemoration meeting, on January 26. On January 29, a ‘Gandhi Smriti Yatra’ will be taken out from the Quit India Memorial in Keezhariyur to Meppayur town, with a stop at the Gandhi Sadan in Pakkanarpuram.

In Keezhariyur, the padayatra will be inaugurated by Melady block panchayat president Suresh Changadathu. The final leg of the smriti yatra will be launched by historian P Harindranath in Meppayur. During the concluding session, the second edition of ‘Gandhi Enna Padashala’ will also be released. The event will be chaired by Meppayur panchayat president K T Rajan. NSS regional coordinator S Srichit and magician Sreejith Viyyur will be chief guests.

“‘Gandhi Enna Padashala’ served as a supplement to a 106-day reading of Gandhi’s autobiography, initiated by the school to engage students during the Covid pandemic,” said Saju.

It includes lectures from prominent cultural figures such as Prof K Satchidanandan, Dr M N Karassery, Prof Kalpatta Narayanan, and many others. It has been published by DC Books.