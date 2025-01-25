Tribal woman’s death in tiger attack in Wayanad triggers protests

MANANTHAVADY : Enraged local residents held protests after a tribal woman was killed in a tiger attack near Priyadarshani Estate in Pancharakolli, Mananthavady, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Radha, 47, a coffee-plantation worker and wife of Achappan, a temporary watcher with the forest department and a relative of Indian cricketer Minnu Mani.

The attack occurred at 8.30 am when Radha was on her way to the plantation where she works. Her severely mangled body was noticed around 11.15 am by Thunderbolt commandos who were combing the area following a Maoist threat. Police and forest department officials later inspected the scene. Pug marks of a tiger were found in and around the spot which indicate that the animal could have dragged Radha’s half-eaten body around 100 metres into the forest before abandoning it.

Locals staged the protest when Minister of Welfare of SCs, STs, and Backward Classes O R Kelu visited the Priyadarshini Estate following the attack.

The state government issued an order classifying the tiger as a man-eater, which opens the path for the animal to be shot dead as a last resort. “According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the central government under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, after confirming that the tiger is a man-eater, attempts can be made to capture it by tranquilising it or installing a trap as a first step. If these possibilities are not available, the final step of shooting the tiger to death will be taken after confirming that it is a man-eater,” the order of the chief wildlife warden said.

The minister also announced the government’s decision to provide Rs 11 lakh as assistance to the next of kin of Radha and a temporary job to a family member. Of this, Rs 5 lakh was handed over on Friday. The remaining amount will be given along with the right certificates.

Kelu said that the tender for installing fencing around Priyadarshini Estate, a resettlement area for the ST community located on the forest fringe, was floated two or three times, but did not invite any interests.

Following the government’s assurances, protesters dispersed and Radha’s body was taken to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Her funeral will be held on Saturday at her residence.