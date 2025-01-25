Upgrade or shut down: Kerala govt’s stern warning to unrecognised schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to crack the whip on more than 800 schools functioning without recognition in the state ahead of the upcoming academic year. The general education department had already identified 827 state syllabus schools that are functioning without any approval from the government.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told TNIE that such institutions will be asked to meet recognition criteria before the commencement of the 2025-26 academic year or face closure. “We cannot allow the proliferation of such schools that do not meet the norms. If these institutions are not willing to meet the prescribed standards, there is no option other than closure,” he said.

Schools in the state function under provisions of the Kerala Education Rules and the Right To Education (RTE) Act. In the case of schools affiliated with CBSE and the Council for ICSE, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government is mandatory. The government has reiterated that only schools with recognition from the general education department can conduct classes from pre-primary to the Plus-II level.

Even though attempts have been made earlier as well to rein in such schools, these institutions often cite the academic future of the students enrolled in them to ward off drastic action. Keeping this in view, the government has relaxed the criteria for admission of such students in nearby government and aided schools.

“As was done earlier, the government can issue orders enabling students up to Class VIII in unrecognised institutions to be enrolled in recognised schools even without Transfer Certificate (TC). For Classes IX and X, that are beyond the purview of RTE, admission can be given on the basis of an entrance test,” said a senior official of the general education department.

Meanwhile, the government move to check sub-standard educational institutions has been widely welcomed. “Fulfilment of minimum requirements in terms of infrastructure facilities and teachers’ qualification should be ensured. Awareness should also be given to unsuspecting parents who are unaware of the credentials of the institutions where their children are enrolled,” opined M Shajarkhan, an activist in the education sector.