Chennithala visits Elappully, criticises government for granting approval to distillery

PALAKKAD : Former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has criticised the decision to grant permission to the Oasis Group of Companies to establish a distillery in Elappully, calling it an example of nepotism and corruption.

During a visit to Elappully on Saturday evening, where local Congress leaders are actively protesting the proposed distillery project, Chennithala raised concerns over the process.

“After the liquor policy was changed, it seems the application from Oasis was accepted. Why weren’t applications from other companies considered? A single company was engaged, discussions were held exclusively with them, and then approval was granted. This clearly points to vested interests,” Chennithala stated.

Elappully panchayat president Revathy Babu and district Congress leaders joined Chennithala during his visit.