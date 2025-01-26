Distinguished ISRO scientist M Mohan appointed as LPSC Director

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Distinguished Scientist and VSSC Director (Projects) M Mohan has been appointed as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) by ISRO Chairman C Narayanan.

The position fell vacant after the Union Government picked LPSC director C Narayanan as the ISRO chief.

An Alappuzha native, Mohan had earlier served as Director of the Human Space Flight Centre from June 2023 to June 2024.

Prior, he was Associate Director, VSSC (R & D), Deputy Director VSSC (MME) and Deputy Director, VSSC (ASOE).

He was also the Project Director of GSLV. He was the Mission Director for the successful missions of GSLV-F08/GSAT-6A and GSLV-F11/GSAT-7A, accomplished in a single year (2018).

He has also held the positions of Project Director of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS), Deputy Director of Materials and Manufacturing Entity in LPSC and Project Director of Space Capsule Recovery Project (SRE-2), VSSC.