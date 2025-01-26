Distinguished ISRO scientist M Mohan appointed as LPSC Director

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Distinguished Scientist and VSSC Director (Projects) M Mohan has been appointed as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) by ISRO Chairman C Narayanan.
The position fell vacant after the Union Government picked LPSC director C Narayanan as the ISRO chief.
An Alappuzha native, Mohan had earlier served as Director of the Human Space Flight Centre from June 2023 to June 2024.
Prior, he was Associate Director, VSSC (R & D), Deputy Director VSSC (MME) and Deputy Director, VSSC (ASOE).
He was also the Project Director of GSLV. He was the Mission Director for the successful missions of GSLV-F08/GSAT-6A and GSLV-F11/GSAT-7A, accomplished in a single year (2018).
He has also held the positions of Project Director of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS), Deputy Director of Materials and Manufacturing Entity in LPSC and Project Director of Space Capsule Recovery Project (SRE-2), VSSC.
He was also the System Leader of the Moon Impact Probe (MIP) project of the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 200, which successfully placed the national flag on the surface of the Moon.
He was also the recipient of the ISRO Performance Excellence Award in 2016 and the ISRO Merit Award in 2010.
He is a fellow of Aeronautical Society of India, Life member and currently President of the Society of Aerospace Manufacturing Engineers (SAME) in India, a Life member of the High Energy Materials Society of India (HEMSI) and a Life Member of India Society Aerospace and Related Mechanisms (INSARM).
His wife Deepa works with the state irrigation department.