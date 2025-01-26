Four dead, one injured after being swept away by waves at Payyoli Thikkodi Beach in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Four people, including two women, tragically lost their lives on Sunday evening after being swept away by powerful waves at Payyoli Thikkodi Kallakath Beach. The deceased have been identified as Faisal from Bellarankunnu, Bineesh (40), a member of the Kalpetta North CPM local committee, Aneesa (35), a gym trainer from Tharuvanna, and Vani (32) from Ambileri. Jincy, another member of the group, survived and is currently receiving treatment at Koyilandy Taluk Hospital.

The group of five, part of a 26-member recreational tour organized by the gym "Body Shape" in Kalpetta, Wayanad, was returning from a day trip to Kozhikode. The tragedy unfolded when the group visited the crowded Thikkodi beach. The victims were reportedly holding hands and stepping into the sea when a powerful wave knocked them down.

According to the locals here, as one person fell, others attempted to rescue them, but the waves overpowered all five. While one person, Jinsi, managed to escape and survive, the remaining four were pulled out of the water but could not be saved.

The group had started their journey from Wayanad in a Tempo Traveler early Sunday morning. They first visited Akalappuzha before heading to the beach.

The bodies of the deceased was first shifted to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital mortuary and later handed over to the family members. Faisal’s body is currently kept at a private hospital in Koyilandy. Authorities have urged the public to exercise extreme caution when entering the sea, especially during high tides.

Except Jincy, all the other members were dead when they were brought ashore, according to the people involved in rescue. Jincy, who survived the incident, recounted the horrifying moment from her hospital bed. "We were holding hands when a wave hit us. I lost my grip and fell unconscious," she said.