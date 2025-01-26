High-temperature warning for January 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has issued a high temperature alert on Sunday. Temperature is reported to rise up to two to three degrees centigrade above normal in isolated places in the state, said an official release.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines for the public in the wake of the IMD alert.
High temperature and humid winds may cause serious problems like sunstroke and dehydration.
Guidelines to be followed
Avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm
Drink water even if not thirsty and avoid liquids which cause dehydration like alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated drinks
Use light-coloured cotton wears. Use footwear, cap and umbrella when outside
Eat fruits and vegetables and drink ORS solution or buttermilk
Residents and tourists should avoid chances for forest fire
Food delivery staff, mediapersons and police should take caution
Do not let cattle get exposed to direct sunlight