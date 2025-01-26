I am not a scholar… but I understand ground realities: V Sivankutty

When you were chosen as the education minister, there were many trolls…

My detractors said that I lacked knowledge, was illiterate, etc. I am not a scholar. But I am very much aware of all that happens around me. I have handled issues related to education during my 15 years of student politics.

Images of the assembly ruckus, where you are seen walking over the desk, are still being used to troll you. Have you ever regretted that incident?

I never felt that way. We perform roles, according to the posts we hold... that was a time when the LDF had unleashed strong protests inside and outside the assembly. That wasn’t the time to care for one’s image. We were merely shouldering the responsibility the LDF had given us. It didn’t affect my image when I contested the assembly election (smiles).

Was the decision to walk over the desks taken by you?

Yes, it was my decision (smiles). We had decided K M Mani shouldn’t be allowed to present the budget. He was sitting among the UDF leaders, at a distance. There were around 150 civil police personnel. If we had to snatch the budget from him, there was no other way but to walk over the desks. Later, my sugar levels plummeted and I fainted. I lay down on the desk. This was later trolled as ‘Sivankutty was tabled in the assembly’ (chuckles).

Wasn’t there a similar incident in the Kerala University senate when you were an SFI leader?

Yes. IAS officer A V Varghese was the vice-chancellor. We had started a protest, saying that we wouldn’t allow him to enter the senate chamber. We entered the senate hall and shut it from the inside. The police broke the doors open and all of us were severely beaten up.

You were indeed a surprise choice as education minister in the second Pinarayi Government. Was it a surprise for you too?

I never thought I’d become a minister or wondered about what portfolio I’d get. When I first won an assembly election, I captured a seat that was with the Congress for 15 years. I defeated O Rajagopal then. I lost the next election. Later, I again tasted victory by defeating Kummanam Rajasekharan and K Muraleedharan. I got 59,000 votes in the Nemom constituency, where the LDF had only 32,000 votes. Those who trolled me earlier were forced to eat their words. Now, after the state school arts festival, everyone is praising me. I see all these as part and parcel of political life.

Have heard that students call you up directly to complain…

Yes. Some students call to complain that question papers were tough (laughs out)! Some call to complain against teachers. Once, a student wrote to me to complain about a Hindi teacher who is only interested in dictation and not teaching properly.

There was a controversy about ‘all promotion’ in schools…

‘All promotion’ was introduced by the Union government. The reason was the high dropout rate in states like UP, Bihar and Gujarat. Here, about 95% of the students joining First Standard reach Tenth. Still, Kerala too implemented it. But ‘all promotion’ made teachers and parents lazy. Now, DEOs (district education officers) are not inspecting schools. Earlier, the failure of students would be a topic of discussion in that locality. Hence, the teachers did good homework and taught properly. After introducing the ‘subject minimum’ system, 20 marks can be given by teachers to students based on their different skills. The students then require only 10 marks for a pass. The chief minister supported our idea to do away with this practice. From the Eighth Standard, except SSLC, we are implementing it from this year. We will not make such students fail. Special tuition for two or three weeks will be given to them, making them reappear and be promoted.