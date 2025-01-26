Munambam protesters ask top leaders to support Waqf Bill

KOCHI: The residents of Munambam who are fighting against Waqf Board’s claim over their land, will post open letters to Parliament members and top leaders of various political parties demanding to support Waqf Amendment Bill.

The protesters will march to the post office and post the letters on Republic Day marking the 100th day of their protest.

“As descendants of centuries-old fishermen community, we find ourselves ensnared in a quagmire of existential threats and tribulations, precipitated by claims by the Waqf Board over 400 acres of land that belongs to 610 families, comprising individuals from both Christian and Hindu faiths.

We have been lamentably divested of our rightful revenue entitlements, resulting in profound economic, social, and cultural regression,” said Fr Joshy Mayyattil, a representative of the protesters.

The new bill should have provision to abolish the Waqf Tribunal and to make it retrospective so that historical injustices can be rectified.

The ambiguity regarding eligibility and competence of Waqf Board members and chief executive officer should be removed.

The elected representatives should ensure that the Amendment Bill aligns with the principles of justice, transparency, and accountability, says the letter.