Roll of Honour

Kerala shone bright at the Padma awards. Legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan on the eve of Republic Day. Other recognised Keralites are actor Shobana (Padma Bhushan, art) Jose Chacko Periappuram (Padma Bhushan, medicine), P R Sreejesh (Padma Bhushan, sports), I M Vijayan (Padma Shri, sports), K Omanakutty Amma (Padma Shri, art) and Guruvayur Dorai, (Padma Shri, art)

Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair, who passed away on December 25, 2024, was a multi-faceted figure who defined the literary sensibility of Malayalees for decades. The author poignantly captured the cries and whispers of the misfits who were struggling to establish a meaningful relationship with society they lived in. Malayalees easily identified themselves with the characters in MT’s short stories, novels and screenplays, which made him an immensely popular and successful writer.

Padma Vibhushan is the latest decoration on the writer, who had won numerous awards including the Jnanpith, Kendra Sahitya Akademi, Kerala Sahitya Akademi, and national awards for best screenplay. MT entered into literary field when stalwarts like Thakazhi, Ponkunnam Varkey, Keshava Dev and Uroob were ruling the roost.

But he didn’t follow their path and preferred to tread a different way, which was evident from Valarthumrugangal, the short story he authored at a very young age which won first prize in the world competition organised by Mathrubhumi. He went on to write short stories and novels including Naalukettu, Kaalam, Manhu, Randamoozham and Varanasi.

MT’s foray into the tinsel world with the movie Nirmalyam won President’s gold medal for best film. As an editor, MT was quick to identify budding writers and encouraged them profusely. Many among them later became established writers in Malayalam. MT was a diligent craftsman who knew the potentials and limitations of language.

He successfully utilised pauses and silences in language to communicate what he had in mind. Like an unfinished gazal or unrequited love his works left enough room for the readers to fill the vaccum with their imagination.

Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram is a renowned cardiac surgeon based in Kerala and head of the cardiac surgery division at Lisie Heart Institute, Kochi. He is the first doctor to perform a successful heart transplant surgery in the state in 2003 and has performed 30 heart transplant surgeries so far.