Unity key to 'Viksit Bharat,' says Governor Vishwanath Arlekar while praising Kerala's vision

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Lauding the state's progress and potential, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said he takes great pride in Kerala.

He was addressing the parade held at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday. The Governor praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s clear and farsighted vision for a (Viksit Bharat) developed Kerala and urged for collective efforts for the state’s advancement despite differences.

"Our state has made remarkable progress in various fields. Both the ruling party and the opposition must unite to strive for excellence in Kerala. Only by standing together can we reach the goal of a developed India. After taking charge as the Governor of Kerala, I proudly tell others that my state has the highest literacy rate in India. I take great pride in Kerala. However, I claim no credit for its achievements. It is the result of the collective efforts of the people, the government, and the opposition. That is why Kerala is moving forward. On numerous indicators, Kerala is ahead of the nation," said the governor.

Highlighting the importance of unity and shared cultural heritage, Governor said that the country’s strength lies in its cultural oneness despite its diverse shades. He added that achieving the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) depends on national unity.

"Our culture does not differ. What differs are the shades of our culture. But our culture is one, and we have that culture throughout the length and breadth of the country. We are all connected with the same thread," said the governor.

Encouraging introspection, Governor Arlekar likened Kerala’s people to lions.

"Today is a day for self-reflection. The lion is referred to as the king of the jungle. As it takes each step forward, it turns back to assess how far it has come. Similarly, the people of Kerala are exceptional, like lions. We must evaluate how far we have progressed and how much further we need to go."

Drawing attention to national progress under prime minister Narendra Modi, the Governor underlined the necessity of the state's development for achieving a developed India.

"Our nation is progressing rapidly. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we are advancing toward the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. We must think about what we need to achieve in the next 25 years. Kerala is not lagging behind, it is racing forward. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a clear perspective on Kerala's development. A developed India cannot be achieved without a developed Kerala," added the governor.

The Governor concluded by stressing that the goal of a developed India can only be realised through collective efforts and a unified vision.

"Viksit Bharat can only be achieved when we are one. One India, Great India, is what we have to look toward on this occasion," concluded the governor.

The Republic Day celebrations featured a parade, where the governor received salutes from various armed forces, non-armed forces, mounted police, NCC, scouts, guides, student police, and cadets.

As in previous years, the Indian Air Force conducted a flower shower from a helicopter at the stadium. The event concluded with performances of patriotic songs by students from various schools in Thiruvananthapuram.